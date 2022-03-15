LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department gave an update on a crash Tuesday morning that left one woman seriously injured.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Tuesday morning collision in South Lubbock that injured three people.

Officers were called to the intersection of 130th Street and Slide Road on Tuesday, March 15, at 9:02 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 48 year-old Jennifer Pyeatt. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears a pick-up truck, pulling a trailer, was traveling south on Slide Road, through the intersection, when it struck a Corvette, driven by Pyeatt, who was driving east on 130th Street. The pick-up then collided with a second pick-up, pushing it into a guard rail. Through this process, the trailer the initial pick-up was pulling became unhitched and slid south on Slide Road. An SUV traveling north on Slide Road was then struck by debris from the initial pick-up truck.

The drivers of both pick-ups suffered moderate injuries.

The investigation is on-going.