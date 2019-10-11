LPD releases name of woman who died after being trapped under car

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the woman who died after being trapped under her car at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to LPD, 82-year-old Luiza Navarro of Lubbock died after being transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said Navarro pulled into the United Express gas station and had issues getting her car into park. When she got out of her car, police said it rolled over her.

According to LFR and LPD, the woman was under the car for about 15 minutes before being removed.

