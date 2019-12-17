LPD releases names and other new details after fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:



Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department investigated a fatal crash in the 3700 block of North I-27.

At approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 16, officers responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash. Based on the initial investigation, it appears a Porsche Boxster was traveling southbound in the center lane of I-27, while a Buick Park Avenue was traveling southbound in the right lane of I-27. The Porsche lost control and struck the Buick, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway southwest across the grass ditch and the Buick striking a tree.

The driver of the Buick, 81-year-old Carolyne Travis, was transported by EMS to UMC with serious injuries. The front passenger of the Buick, 21-year-old Zatryx Boggus, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Porsche, 24-year-old Evan Flacy, had no injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)