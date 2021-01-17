LPD releases names in fatal Saturday morning crash

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 2400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road.

An SUV, driven by 30-year-old Gabriel Zerrata, was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car, driven by 19-year-old Jessica Helmers, was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.

Zerrata was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. Helmers was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

