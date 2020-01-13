LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10th, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 1503 25th St. The caller advised that someone had been shot at this location. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased gunshot victim in the underground cellar of the home. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation. Through their investigation, they obtained probable cause that the home owner had moved the victim’s body from inside the residence to the underground cellar in order to conceal the body. An arrest warrant was obtained for the home owner, Calvin Joe Brown Jr., 31, for Tampering with a Corpse, a second degree felony. Mr. Brown was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Facility with a $100,000 bond.

Calvin Joe Brown Jr. (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

On Saturday, January 11, 2020, investigators were able to positively identify the victim as Ronald Sepeda, 67, of Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Fielding at 806-549-8043.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)