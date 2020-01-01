LPD releases new details concerning deadly shooting at Level Nightclub

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At approximately 1:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Ave. Upon arrival, officers located the first victim, Garyontae Shephard, 17, in the street in front of the nightclub and Dedrick Traylor, 24, inside the nightclub. Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to UMC by EMS where they later died.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene and began their investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that Dedrick Traylor and the suspect had a physical altercation inside the club when the suspect pulled a firearm and shot him. Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot. There were no other victims. The suspect has not been located.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

