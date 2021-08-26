LPD releases new details, including victim name after weekend shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Through the course of the investigation, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit have discovered further details into last weekend’s shooting.

Related Story: 2 dead, shooting at Buddy Holly Park, LPD said

Related Story: LPD releases update on fatal shooting at Buddy Holly Park Saturday evening

Investigators have identified the female in this case as 59-year-old Sylvia Arteaga Hernandez and the male as 54-year-old Luis Carlos Hernandez. Information indicates the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.

Related Story: Police report reveals new details into fatal shooting at Buddy Holly Park

At 10:03 p.m. Aug. 21, LPD Dispatch received a call for a possible hit and run with injuries in Buddy Holly Park, located at 1101 N. University Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the grass off the roadway, and heard a single gunshot from the vehicle as they were driving up to it. A male was located inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A female was located under the vehicle with injuries consistent with being struck by the vehicle, as well as gunshot wounds.

The male was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The female was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.)