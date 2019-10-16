LPD releases new information about chase in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has released new information about a chase that occurred Tuesday.

LPD said the situation began when officers responded to a shots fired call at 82nd Street and Avenue D.

According LPD, Leticia Lopez, 24, struck her husband in the head with a pistol, causing a round to discharge but it did not hit anyone.

A statement by LPD said Lopez fled the scene with her child and the pistol after officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived and tended to the victim’s injuries. She dropped the child off at a family member’s house shortly after fleeing.

According to LPD, Lopez then called police and threatened to commit suicide. Negotiators began to talk to her as she drove around the city.

LPD said a DPS helicopter monitored her movements as she eventually returned to the original scene and became increasingly agitated, discharging several rounds in the air before she chose to put the gun down.

Officers utilized non-lethal rounds and took Lopez into custody, according to LPD.

Lopez is charged with Aggravated Assault and Discharge of a Firearm in a Municipality.