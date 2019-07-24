LPD releases new information on deadly crash, W. Loop at 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released new information about the deadly crash that happened Tuesday evening at West Loop 289 and 50th Street.

Police said one person died and EMS took three other people to a local hospital with “moderate” injuries. The crash involved multiple vehicles including a Lubbock Power and Light utility truck.

LPD released the following statement on Wednesday:

Last night, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Lubbock Police were called to a report of a major crash at 5000 West Loop 289. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford Expedition was pulling a utility trailer southbound on the west loop and was being followed by a family member in a 2011 Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Expedition, Suzan Headrick, 56, stopped in the outside lane to inspect the trailer connection and the family member, who was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado, stopped behind her. Suzan Headrick got out of her vehicle and was inspecting/fixing the trailer connection. While Suzan Headrick was inspecting the connection, a 2012 Ford LP&L bucket truck was traveling southbound in the same lane and collided with the Chevy Silverado and pushed it into the trailer. Suzan Headrick was also struck and died on the scene.

Three passengers in the Expedition received moderate injuries and were taken to UMC for treatment. The driver of the Silverado and passenger also suffered moderate injuries and were also taken to UMC. The driver of the LP&L truck received minor injuries.

The LPD Major Crash Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

On Tuesday evening LP&L issued a brief statement which said in part:

“Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is aware of the vehicle collision that took place earlier this evening involving an LP&L service vehicle on West Loop 289. LP&L is working with the Lubbock Police Department as it performs its investigation.”

