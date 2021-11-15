LPD releases new information on pursuit leading to officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department released new details on an officer-involved crash that resulted from a pursuit Monday morning.

Police responded to a call at 10:53 a.m. around 13th Street and Avenue O for a civil disturbance. Elva Jiminez, 43, had a gun and was making threats, according to the report.

Jiminez then fled the scene in a vehicle, and officers pursued the vehicle until one officer rear-ended Jiminez at the 2400 block of 50th Street.

No injuries reported following crash involving LPD officer Monday

According to the report, Jiminez was taken into custody, and arrested for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tamper/fabrication of physical evidence and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.