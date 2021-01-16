LPD releases update concerning fatal crash early Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 a.m. Jan. 16 in the 2400 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access road.

An SUV was traveling northbound in the 400 block of University Avenue and a passenger car was traveling eastbound in the 2500 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway along the eastbound access road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection of University Avenue and the access road.

The driver of the SUV was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)