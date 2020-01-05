LPD releases update concerning officer-involved shooting Sunday morning

Updated to add video and additional photos from the scene

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Uniformed Lubbock Police Officers responded to a check subject call at 5:37 a.m. in the 3900 block of 96th Street following a 911 call from a resident.

The caller indicated they saw a subject on their external security camera checking door handles on vehicles. Two officers were dispatched to the scene in marked police vehicles. The first officer on scene encountered the subject, later identified as 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores. The subject then fled on foot and the officer pursued him on foot westbound on 94th Street toward Orlando Avenue.

As the officer and subject neared the intersection, a second officer arrived on scene. Wallace-Flores fired a handgun at the first officer, and both officers returned fire. Wallace-Flores was pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither officer sustained injuries from gunfire.

The officers have been placed on administrative leave, per Lubbock Police Department policy for all officer-involved shootings.

The circumstances around this incident are under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

