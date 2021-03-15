LPD releases update following child’s drowning at hotel pool late Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call for service referencing a juvenile who had drowned in a pool around 10 p.m. March 13 at Hawthorne Suites, located at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Officers responded to the hotel following a call indicating a juvenile male was located unresponsive in the hotel’s pool. Another swimmer located the juvenile under the water and removed him from the pool. The juvenile was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The juvenile was 5-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)