LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision in central Lubbock, following a robbery and a pursuit.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to a business in the 2900 block of 50th Street at 10:22 p.m. on July 30, for reports of a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, the responding officer was able to see the three suspects leaving the store and attempting to flee the parking lot in a passenger car. At that point, the responding officer attempted to block the car with his patrol vehicle. However, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Yvette Rubio, backed the car into the officer’s patrol vehicle before driving away.

A pursuit was initiated with the suspect vehicle driving to the area of Boston Avenue and 40th Street. The vehicle continued to the 2500 block of 40th Street, driving through the front yard of one residence and striking the fence of another before coming to a stop after hitting a tree in front of a third residence.

Rubio suffered moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. She is facing charges of Aggravated Robbery – F1, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F1, and Evading in a Vehicle – SJF.

39-year-old Adam Alvarez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot. He was located shortly after hiding in some nearby bushes. Alvarez was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was charged with Aggravated Robbery – F1, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F1, and Evading on Foot – MA.

A second passenger, 25-year-old Gloria Martinez was also arrested and transported to the LCDC, where she was charged with Aggravated Robbery – F1 and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – F2.

The investigation is ongoing.

2500 block of 40th Street (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

