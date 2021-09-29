LPD releases update on crash at 82nd & Primrose Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of 82nd Street at 3:31 p.m. on September 28th, for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the car, 21 year-old Luis Nieves. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the car was traveling westbound, while the truck was traveling eastbound when the two collided.

If anyone has any information about the crash, they’re asked to call Detective Matt Roller at (806) 775-2876.

The investigation is ongoing.

