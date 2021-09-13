LPD releases update on deadly drive-by shooting Sunday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department released an update on a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred early Sunday evening.

The incident occurred just after 6:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street, LPD said.

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

The following is press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street.

Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 12. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Lashundrick McBrewer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The initial investigation indicates McBrewer was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.