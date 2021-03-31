LPD says domestic disturbance led to deadly Wednesday shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an afternoon homicide that occurred shortly before 3:45 p.m. at the River Oaks Villa Apartments, located at 1303 65th Drive.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service regarding a domestic disturbance. 26-year-old Selena Carrion called 911 after her ex-boyfriend 26-year-old Leroy Hammond-Williams assaulted her. Carrion informed dispatchers with LPD she had shot Hammond-Williams.

The initial investigation revealed that Hammond-Williams was moving out of the residence today when he punched Carrion in the face and left. Carrion called 911, followed Hammond-Williams out of the residence to obtain the license plate of his vehicle, and then returned to the residence and walked inside. Shortly afterwards, Hammond-Williams returned to the residence and kicked the front door open. Carrion was going up the stairs when Hammond-Williams grabbed her be the leg. Carrion then turned and shot Hammond-Williams.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)