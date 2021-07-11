LPD releases update on early morning crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:57 a.m. July 11 in the 4900 block of S. Loop 289.

A Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 24-year-old Brodie Pinkerton, was traveling westbound in the 4900 block of the S. Loop 289 access road. The vehicle lost control and entered a grassy median and began to roll, coming to rest on 66th Street.

Pinkerton was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

