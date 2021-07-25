LPD releases update on fatal Central Lubbock crash Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday night collision that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of 34th Street at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 24th for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 53 year-old Travis Abbott with serious injuries. Abbott was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Abbott, who was not in a crosswalk, was attempting to cross 34th Street in a southbound direction when he was struck by a car traveling Eastbound on 34th street.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

