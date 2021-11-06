LPD releases update on fatal Central Lubbock shooting Friday; 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in central Lubbock that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Friday, November 5th, at 4:53 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 27 year-old Christopher Guerra with a gunshot wound. Guerra was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Guerra and 20 year-old Ryan Menegay prior to the shooting.

The METRO Unit obtained a murder warrant for Menegay Friday evening. Menegay was taken into custody just after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6th without incident.

The investigation is on-going.

