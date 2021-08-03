LPD releases update on fatal crash at Central Lubbock bank Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 9:58 a.m. August 2 in the 3800 block of 34th Street.

A Hyundai Elantra, driven by 55-year-old David Romo, was leaving the parking lot of the Hub of the Plains, located at 3808 34th St. The Hyundai exited the parking lot and continued southbound across 34th Street and into the parking lot of People’s Bank, located at 3801 34th St., The Hyundai continued and collided into the landscaping and the building.

Romo was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

