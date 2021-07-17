LPD releases update on fatal crash in South Lubbock Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision that left one man dead and one woman with serious injuries.

Officers were called to 114th Street and University Avenue at 8:09 a.m. on July 17th for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 35 year-old Kristi Elkins with serious injuries. She was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance. Officers also located 40 year-old Jade Blossom, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Blossom, who was the driver, and Elkins, who was the passenger, were on a motorcycle headed northbound when it collided with a truck that was traveling westbound through the intersection.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)