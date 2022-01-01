LPD releases update on fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Southeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon collision that left one person dead.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of east Slaton Highway at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, December 31st, for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 92 year-old Arlie Kelley who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Kelley was traveling east behind a pick-up truck, when he collided with the back of the truck, at which point Kelley lost control of the pick-up he was driving. Kelley’s pick-up then traveled into a bar ditch and rolled multiple times.

The driver and the passenger of the truck that was struck suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

The investigation is on-going.

