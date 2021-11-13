LPD releases update on fatal North Lubbock shooting Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred in north Lubbock at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 12 that resulted in one death.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for a shots fired call. While enroute to the scene, additional calls were received for shots fired along North University Avenue, and a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to the scene, and pronounced the male, 28-year-old Paul Saiz, deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

