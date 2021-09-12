LPD releases update on fatal pedestrian crash late Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

At 11:32 p.m. Sept. 11, a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. 28-year-old Frank Tello was walking in the roadway when the Toyota struck him.

Tello was transported by EMS to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going.

