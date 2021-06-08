LPD releases update on fatal pedestrian crash late Tuesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash in which a pickup truck struck a pedestrian at 11:37 a.m. June 8 in the 100 block of 66th Street.

The initial investigation indicates 44-year-old Daniel Saiz was standing along the south side of 66th Street, when a GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound in the 100 block of 66th Street. Saiz entered the roadway in front of the pickup truck, which struck him.

Saiz was transported with serious injuries by EMS to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

This investigation into this crash is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)