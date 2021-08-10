LPD releases update on fatal shooting late Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Avenue U that resulted in one death.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call at 11:26 p.m. August 9, and found a man deceased in the street. The initial investigation indicates a suspect shot at the victim from a vehicle.

Officers identified the man as 39-year-old Seattle Salazar, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

