LPD releases update on fatal South Lubbock shooting Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in south Lubbock that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2100 block of 90th Street on Friday, November 5th at 4:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 54-year-old Chad Read deceased on the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after shots were fired.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)