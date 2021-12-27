LPD releases update on fatal Sunday evening shooting on 79th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a weekend shooting that occurred at 9:56 p.m. Dec. 26 that resulted in one person with serious injuries and one fatality.

LPD received a call for shots fired in the 500 block of 79th Street that indicated someone had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicates an altercation occurred that resulted in the shots fired.

42-year-old Timothy Lovato sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center. 68-year-old Alberto Garza Sr. was pronounced deceased on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

700 block of 79th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

