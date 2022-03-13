LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision that left one woman dead in central Lubbock.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of 34th Street at 3:38 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, for reports of a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 30 year-old Samantha Martinez, who was pronounced deceased on scene. They also located 43 year-old Elisa Bengoa with moderate injuries. Bengoa was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Bengoa was westbound in the 4400 block of 34th street, behind Martinez’s vehicle. While traveling, Bengoa’s vehicle struck Martinez’s vehicle from behind, at which point Bengoa’s vehicle struck a building in the 4500 block of 34th Street, while Martinez’s vehicle continued to travel before coming to a stop in the intersection of 34th Street and Salem Avenue.

Bengoa is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

4600 Block of 34th Street in Lubbock on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EDITOR’S NOTE: EverythingLubbock.com requested Bengoa’s booking photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center.