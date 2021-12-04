LPD releases update on Friday afternoon crash on 82nd Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LPD Lubbock Police Patch Updated v02 720

(Nexstar Media Inc. /EverythingLubbock.com Staff)


LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 7600 block of 82nd Street.

A Ford F250, driven by 18-year-old Kolton Eleuterius, was traveling eastbound in the 7600 block of 82nd Street, when a Ford Edge, driven by 57-year-old Blanche Mitchell, was exiting a private drive and failed to yield the right of way. Both vehicles collided.                                                                                          

The investigation is on-going.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar