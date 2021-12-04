LPD releases update on Friday afternoon crash on 82nd Street



The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 7600 block of 82nd Street.

A Ford F250, driven by 18-year-old Kolton Eleuterius, was traveling eastbound in the 7600 block of 82nd Street, when a Ford Edge, driven by 57-year-old Blanche Mitchell, was exiting a private drive and failed to yield the right of way. Both vehicles collided.

The investigation is on-going.

