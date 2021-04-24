LPD releases update on deadly Friday evening shooting on Brownfield Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. April 23 in the 5700 block of Brownfield Drive.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call that indicated a male shot a female and then shot himself. When officers arrived, they located 28-year-old Jonathan Michael Infante and 25-year-old Angel Marie Sanchez with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The initial investigation revealed Infante and Sanchez were involved in a domestic relationship, and Sanchez had sought to end the relationship.

Investigators found that an additional individual provided Sanchez a ride home from work. When Sanchez arrived, she found Infante inside the apartment armed with a pistol. Sanchez retreated to the vehicle she arrived in attempting to escape from Infante, who then exited the apartment with the pistol. Infante approached the vehicle’s driver-side window and fired across the vehicle, past the driver, and struck Sanchez in the face. Infante then shot himself.

Both Infante and Sanchez were transported to University Medical Center by ambulance for their injuries. Infante died from his injuries. Sanchez remains in serious, but stable condition.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

