LPD releases update on individual struck by vehicle Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a Sunday morning collision on Interstate 27 that left one person in critical condition.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3800 block of I-27 at 6:13 a.m. April 11 for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 42-year-old Richard Salazar, with critical injuries, near a concrete wall on the east side of the northbound exit ramp to 34th Street. Salazar was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance.

Through the initial course of the investigation, officers were able to determine Salazar pulled his vehicle over to the right side of Interstate 27 due to a flat tire. At this time, investigators believe Salazar got out of his vehicle and was walking northbound on the 34th Street off-ramp when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up stopped to render aid.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)