LPD releases update on Monday afternoon crash on Erskine Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. June 22 in the 5100 block of Erskine Street.

A Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 20-year-old Benito Gregorio, was traveling eastbound on Erskine Street approaching North Slide Road. The van entered the intersection and veered to avoid colliding with northbound traffic. The van lost control and entered the westbound lanes of Erskine Street, striking a utility pole.

Gregorio, and three additional occupants, 19-year-old Alex Rodriguez, 18-year-old John Torres, 17-year-old Aerika Brown, all were transported to local hospitals with serious conditions.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.



