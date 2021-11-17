LPD releases update on Tuesday afternoon crash at 50th and Bangor

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:



The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash between two vehicles that occurred at 1:54 p.m. Nov. 16 at the intersection of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue.

A Ford Econoline, driven by 22-year-old Michael Coppedge, was traveling westbound in the 5200 block of 50th Street, while a Chevrolet Express, driven by 63-year-old Dennis Shipman, was traveling eastbound in the same block. The Ford crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided with the Chevrolet.

Coppedge and a passenger in the Ford were both transported by ambulance to University Medical Center. Coppedge had serious injuries and the passenger had moderate injuries. Shipman was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

