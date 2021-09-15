LPD releases update on Tuesday pedestrian crash in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 9:47 p.m. September 14 in the 2500 block of the S. Loop 289 eastbound access road.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on the access road, while a pedestrian, 46-year-old Jose Gonzalez, was in the roadway as well. The vehicle struck Gonzalez, who was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

