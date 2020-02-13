LPD reminds drivers that it’s important to fully defrost cars

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following winter weather in the Hub City, Lubbock Police Department is reminding drivers to completely remove snow and ice from the windshield.

Allison Matherly, the public information officer for LPD, said failing to clear a windshield can result in a citation.

“Texas transportation code says that you must have an unobstructed view of the roadway as you’re driving,” Matherly said. “That includes anything from snow and ice to if you had something blocking part of your window that you placed there, really anything that’s obstructing your view.”

Mirrors and side windows should also be cleared, but according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Johnny Bures said the back of the car does not have to be cleared.

However, he said it is better if snow and ice is cleared from that area too.

“If there’s ice on your windshield, there’s probably ice on the road,” Bures said.

For those freezing mornings, Josh Page, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, said the most efficient and quickest way to remove frost and snow from a vehicle is by defrosting it.

“The best way to get snow and ice off is to start your day a little bit earlier so give yourself an extra ten minutes, turn on the defroster,” Page said. “Hopefully your heater does work, turn that on nice and hot and just let it do it’s thing.”

Page said there are also de-ice products that drivers can spray on ice or snow that will help melt the ice.

“You can also use an ice scraper but you gotta be careful make sure you don’t cut into your window,” Page said.