LUBBOCK, Texas – A burglary involving arson occurred Sunday in the 1900 block of East 1st Place at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to a Lubbock police report.

A witness reported to Lubbock Police that there was smoke coming from above the house and called 9-1-1. This witness also said they saw someone running down the alley, “like someone was chasing them.”

The fire victim told police that the residence had been vacant approximately a year, and there were no working electrical or natural gas utilities. There were, however, a family member’s belongings stored in the living room.

The firefighters on the scene said they did not force open the back door, and it swung open when the fire hose stream hit it. Police spoke with the next-door neighbor, who said they saw the suspect running from the backyard of the house, then gave the address of the suspect.