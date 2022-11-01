LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a “chaotic” scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.

LPD was called to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive for a shots-fired call at 2:02 a.m., according to the report.

The report said a witness told Lubbock Police officers the victim got in an argument with someone at a bar and left. The victim’s current boyfriend and his cousin told LPD the victim was found hunched over, bleeding in her ex-boyfriend’s room, according to the report.

Police were told the victim’s ex-boyfriend left because he was “afraid to speak to the police.”

No suspect was located, according to the report.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for more details. Check back for updates.