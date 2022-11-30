LUBBOCK, Texas – A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new information regarding the Friday fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia, 49.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Alexis Court, 21, outside with her mother and a married couple who worked for Uber.

According to the police report, the couple drove Court and her mother home from the Silver Bullet, where the two were drinking.

According to the report, Garcia showed up and started arguing with the two. The report stated that Garcia punched Court’s mother repeatedly. An Uber driver tried to stop the fight, and Garcia started punching him, the report said. According to the report, Garcia “grabbed his head with both hands and started to slam it into the concrete driveway.”

The Uber driver told police that Garcia simply stopped the attack and went into the house. The driver thought maybe it was because of the sound of police sirens. He did not know until later that Garcia had been stabbed.

The police report said that Court told officers that she stabbed Garcia.

Officers found Garcia in the bathroom, covered in blood. Garcia was transported to University Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Court’s brother was inside the home during the incident. The report stated he was “being told on scene and in front of police to stop talking and to lie by [Court’s mother].”

According to the report, Court told officers that she “didn’t really see” Garcia assaulting her mother. The report stated that Court said she knew her mother was being assaulted by how she “was screaming her name. “

According to the police report, Court did not mention the safety of the Uber driver, and, “Therefore [Court] did not have [his] safety in mind when she stabbed [Garcia].”

Court was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Bodily Injury and later released on a $10,000 bond.