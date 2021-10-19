LPD report: Man arrested after pulling knife on family member for leaving kids home alone

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Sunday after he pulled a knife on his nephew-in-law and punched him twice, according to a police report.

The reason for the skirmish, according to the police report, was that the man was upset with his nephew-in-law for leaving his (meaning, the nephew’s) young children at home alone, the report said.

The arrestee, James Ray Scott, 52, is married to the grandmother of the children who were left alone.

The victim told police he left his five children alone at home for approximately 20 minutes while he got gas and food, per the report. He said his eldest child is 8 years old.

The victim told police that Scott arrived at his house shortly after he did. The police report stated that Scott tried to stab the victim and then punched him twice in the face. Scott then left to go to his own home.

The victim was bleeding from his nose when he met with the police.

Scott told police that he was upset with the victim for constantly leaving his children alone at home, the report said. He said he pulled the knife because the victim was getting aggressive with him.

Scott was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.