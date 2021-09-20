LPD report reveals new details, woman shot after trying to break up fight outside restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas– Officials had no updates on a possible suspect Monday after a Central Lubbock shooting that occurred September 16. However, a police report provided some new details on what led to the shooting.

Just after 9:30 p.m., an officer in the area responded to Long John Silver’s in the 1100 block of 50th Street in the back parking lot and heard a gunshot before hearing someone scream, according to a Lubbock Police report.

The officer arrived on the scene and found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound to the side of her leg, the report said.

A witness told police she was picking up the victim and two other people from the restaurant. Then, the suspect’s vehicle drove up behind the witness’ vehicle, the report said.

50th Street near Avenue J. (Nexstar/staff)

50th Street Near Avenue J. (Nexstar/Staff) [images taken by Nexstar staff]

According to the report, a woman got out of the vehicle, approached the witness’ vehicle and told her to “get out and fight.” Then, the witness said she threw a drink at the woman, and they began pulling each other’s hair, slapping and punching each other.

The victim, along with the other witnesses, attempted to break up the fight.

Then, the suspect approached holding a pistol and a handgun, kicked the victim in the right knee and shot the victim one time in the side, the report said.

EverythingLubbock.com originally quoted police as saying the victim was shot in the leg, but as part of the update, police on Monday said she was shot in the side.

According to police, all involved parties had been in previous altercations, but no one said there was any agreement to meet and fight.

A suspect or involved persons in the case were not located. The case remained under investigation Monday.