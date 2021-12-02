LPD report reveals victim was shot in the head near the Executive Inn

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report on Thursday revealed more details leading up to a man shot in the head near the Executive Inn in Central Lubbock Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11:00 p.m. to the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

When the on-scene officer arrived at the hotel, the owner said he only heard one shot. The owner showed the office surveillance footage, which showed the victim, Joe Sanchez, 38, and his girlfriend walking northbound in the 4400 block of Avenue Q.

When Sanchez and his girlfriend approached 44th Street, the suspect was seen walking quickly in the direction of them. Once they were in the parking lot of Crest Tires, there was a brief altercation between the suspect and Sanchez, the report said.

The suspect shot Sanchez in the head and ran away in a northbound direction toward 43rd Street, the report said.

According to the report, before police arrived, Sanchez’s girlfriend ran from the scene.

The on-scene officer then went to University Medical Center where Sanchez was taken and saw he had a wound over his right eye and a wound on the top right side of his head.

Although Sanchez could not give the officer much information, he said he and the suspect had “street beef,” and the suspect previously dated his girlfriend, the report said.

By Thursday, a suspect had not been located, according to police.