Image of Victoria Orona from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police arrested Victoria Rae Orona, 28, and booked her Friday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of Arson, Terroristic Threat Against a Public Servant, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Police responded before 2:00 a.m. to an apartment in the 5800 block of 7th Street. A police report said a 911 caller set her bed on fire to get Lubbock Fire Rescue to respond.

“[The caller] also advised to dispatch that if police responded she would kill police,” the police report also said. Police found her in a rear-entry garage.

The police report said, “[Orona] had two knives in her hand and was holding them up to her throat. [Orona] was walking towards the on-scene officers…”

The report said she refused to comply with commands to stop. One of the officers used a taser to get her into custody.

In the meantime, police asked LFR to set up nearby and not approach until Orona was handcuffed and safely in custody, according to the report.

Once inside, firefighters found a bed was smoldering but there no were active flames.

Police found two pills in a plastic bag that were inscribed with “3M.” Orona told officer the pills were prescription pain killers, but the report noted they not in a prescription bottle.

Orona remained in the LCDC Friday evening. Her bond was not yet listed.