Lubbock woman stabbed after dispute with her wife, boyfriend

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people suffered serious injuries last week after an altercation between them escalated to a stabbing, a report from the Lubbock Police Department said.

Just after noon, November 24, officers responded to Maxey Park, 4101 32nd Street, after multiple people were involved in a stabbing, the report said.

Although the suspect was not named in the report, the victim said she was her current wife. In addition to having a wife, she also had a boyfriend, the report said.

Just before the altercation at the park, the victim said her wife pulled up in her vehicle in the 3300 block of Memphis Avenue and yelled at her boyfriend. According to the report, the victim’s wife wanted to rekindle the relationship between them.

On their way home, the victim told police she noticed her wife was following them in her vehicle.

Then, the victim pulled over her vehicle near the park in the 3200 block of Oxford Avenue, got out of the vehicle and approached her wife, the report said.

An altercation escalated, and the victim shouted to her boyfriend, “She has a knife!”

The victim’s boyfriend told police he saw blood between both the victim and his wife. According to the report, the boyfriend got out of the vehicle and got in between the two of them.

The boyfriend suffered a laceration to his right hand while breaking them up, the report said.

According to the report, the victim convinced her wife to give her the knife before she left the scene.

Although the victim and suspect both suffered serious injuries, police confirmed neither had life-threatening injuries, the report said.