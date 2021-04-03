LPD report says victim held at gunpoint while residence robbed; roommate asleep during incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department investigated an incident early Friday morning in which four individuals robbed a residence and held a resident at gunpoint while one of his roommates was asleep.

The crime was reported around 3:00 a.m. in the 5400 block of Harvard Street.

According to an LPD report, the victim told police he was woken by a crashing sound from within the residence.

The victim went into the living room from a hallway and observed four individuals all wearing black hoodies, gloves and white masks. All four were armed with semi-automatic firearms.

The suspects all pointed their guns at the victim, who told police he backed up and then crouched on the floor.

The victim told them he had no money and then handed his wallet to one of the suspects who then threw it down.

According to the police report, the suspects told the victim repeatedly they were going to kill him.

One of the suspects then held him at gunpoint in the corner of the hallway while the other three began searching his and one of his roommate’s bedrooms. The police report said that roommate was at work when the crime occurred.

The suspects took items from the living room, the victim’s bedroom and the roommate’s bedroom.

Among the items stolen were a television, a PlayStation 5 and a PlayStation 4.

The victim told police that as three of the suspects were about to leave, they told the fourth suspect to “just kill him.”

The victim said he pleaded with them and then advised them he would give them money or whatever they wanted.

The suspects then fled the residence through the front door.

The victim told LPD he then went and knocked on third roommate’s door, who was home and asleep during the robbery, and woke him up.

A responding officer noted the frame of the front door was damaged and items were thrown about in both the victim’s and the roommate’s bedrooms.

Both the victim and the roommate who was asleep told police they had noticed earlier on Thursday their back gate was open, as well as the back and front doors.

They said nothing appeared to have been taken at the time. They believed it could have possibly been the robbers.

The police report did note officers located a blue lighter just outside of the residence and took it a possible evidence in the case.



Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.