LPD requests Public’s assistance in identification of suspect

Lubbock Police Officers are seeking information related to an aggravated assault that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. July 19 at Family Dollar, located at 1905 34th St.

The suspect and an additional individual arrived in a black, four-door vehicle and entered the business. The additional individual and a female employee had a disagreement and were yelling at each other. The suspect then began arguing with the employee as well. He left the store, but came back. The employee attempted to keep him from entering, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect approached the employee and began punching her. The employee attempted to defend herself with a silver metal clothing bar, but the suspect was able to take it from her. The suspect hit the employee with the clothing bar, and additionally attacked a second employee and a third person in the store.

Anyone with information on the case or suspect should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

