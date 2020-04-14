LPD requests public’s help in identifying shooting subject

This is a news release from the city of Lubbock.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance for information on the suspects in a shooting road rage incident that occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 13.

The victim, 66-year-old Margreta Zamarripa, left the her place of employment, the MCM Elegante Hotel, in her vehicle and proceeded to turn north on Avenue Q. As she turned, another vehicle in the roadway swerved to avoid Zamarripa’s vehicle. The suspect in the passenger seat of the vehicle yelled at Zamarripa and discharged their firearm at Zamarripa’s vehicle. The shot entered Zamarripa’s vehicle through the driver-side door, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene. Zamarripa was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a Hispanic male. The passenger in the suspect vehicle is described as a Hispanic female.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the suspect is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Those with information may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.