LPD requests public’s help in March 12 drive-by shooting investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department took to social media requesting the public’s help in obtaining more information concerning a drive-by shooting that occurred on March 12.

The incident was reported around 2:00 a.m. in the area of 34th Street and Slide Road.

According to a police report, the victims were driving home from a hospital and were stopped at a traffic light.

Another vehicle, with three occupants, pulled up next to them and was playing loud music.

One of the victims (the driver) told police he looked over at the other vehicle and one of the passengers gestured with their hands to say “what’s up?”

The victim shrugged back and mouthed “what’s up.”

As the victims began to drive away, they heard a loud pop but believed they had hit something in the roadway.

Both victims said they then observed one of the suspects in the other vehicle shooting at them.

They followed the suspect vehicle to 38th Street and Quaker Avenue but lost them.

Police observed multiple bullet holes in the victim’s car and a shattered window.

