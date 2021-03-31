LPD responding to fatal shooting in Central Lubbock Wednesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots-fired call just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

According to police, one person was confirmed dead in the shooting.

Police said there was an argument between a man and a woman in the River Oaks Villa apartments earlier in the day. The man later returned and “gained entry” into the apartment. The woman used a gun to shoot him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

At the time of the most recent update, the woman was still talking to officers. We are trying clarify if this is a case of self-defense.

Police said there was no ongoing danger to the the public and no decision was made yet on possibly pressing charges.

